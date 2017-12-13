Ports Announce 2018 Field Staff

News Release

STOCKTON, Calif.- The Stockton Ports, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics, announced that Rick Magnante will enter his fourth season as manager for the Ports. Joining him are pitching coach Bryan Corey, hitting coach Brian McArn, strength coach Matt Mosiman, athletic trainer Shane Zdebiak, and clubhouse manager Vic Zapien.

Magnante will be entering his fourth season with the Ports and 22nd with the Athletics\' organization. In 2017, the Ports finished with a 71-69 overall record, winning the division in the second half and making an appearance in the post-season. Prior to Stockton, Magnante served as the manager of Class-A Beloit in 2014 after spending eight seasons with the A\'s short-season teams in Vermont (2011-2013) and Vancouver (2006-2010). Magnante acted as a scout with the Athletics prior to his coaching career, from 1995-2005, and has been credited with signing both Barry Zito and Bobby Crosby to the A\'s organization. Magnante served as the manager of the South African National Team during the 2006 and 2009 World Baseball Classics and managed the team during the 2013 qualifying tournament. The University of California, Santa Barbara alumnus was drafted in the 13th round of the 1969 draft by the Cleveland Indians and spent one year in the minor leagues with their Class-A affiliate.

Bryan Corey, a California native, joins the Ports after spending 2017 with short-season Vermont. Prior to that, Corey served as a Major League advance scout for Milwaukee (2015-2016) and a Four Corners scout for Cleveland (2013-2104). Originally drafted as a shortstop by Detroit in the 1993 draft, Corey was converted to a pitcher after two pro seasons. He spent the next 18 seasons on the mound, five of those being in the majors with Arizona, Los Angeles, Texas, and San Diego. He was also part of the team that brought a World Series Championship to Boston in 2007.

Another addition to the 2018 field staff is Brian McArn, who won\'t be far from where he makes his off-season home in Elk Grove, Calif. He\'ll be returning to the Ports following a stint with Midland, and 2018 will be McArn\'s 21st overall season as a hitting coach in the Athletics\' system. Prior to joining the A\'s organization, McArn served as the hitting coach for the Single-A Vermont Expos in the New York-Penn League and was an assistant coach at American River Junior College in Sacramento.

Matt Mosiman will serve as the strength and conditioning coach in his first year with the organization alongside Shane Zdebiak, who returns to the Ports for his second year as Stockton\'s athletic trainer. Prior to his time with the Ports, Zdebiak spent the 2016 season in the same role with Single-A Clinton in the Seattle Mariners organization, and in 2015 he served as the trainer for short-season Everett. He graduated from the University of Manitoba in 2009 with a degree in kinesiology and is certified as an athletic therapist in addition to an athletic trainer.

Vic Zapien, a Stockton native, is entering his 14th season with the Stockton Ports and 13th as clubhouse manager. Zapien began his career with the Ports as a bat boy and was promoted to clubhouse manager following his inaugural season. Zapien has acted as the California League All-Star team\'s clubhouse manager three times (2007, 2011, 2013) and was honored with the California League Clubhouse Manager of the Year award in 2010, 2015, and 2017.

The Stockton Ports\' Opening Night is scheduled for Thursday, April 5th vs. the Lake Elsinore Storm.

