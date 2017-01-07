Orlando Scores Three Straight in the Third to Top

LOVELAND, CO. - The Orlando Solar Bears erased a 3-1 deficit in the third period to rally past the Colorado Eagles 4-3 on Friday. The Solar Bears notched a shorthanded goal and a power-play tally as part of their three-goal onslaught in the final period of play to hand Colorado its third consecutive loss.

Orlando would put the first mark on the board when defenseman Nikolas Brouillard stepped into a slapshot from the top of the slot, beating Eagles goalie Clarke Saunders and giving the Solar Bears the 1-0 edge just 3:53 into the contest. Saunders would turn aside a bevy of quality scoring chances throughout the remainder of the first period, as Orlando outshot the Eagles 16-4 in the first 20 minutes of play.

Trailing 1-0 after one period, Colorado would strike back midway through the second period when Eagles forward Matt Garbowsky deflected a shot from the point on the power play past Orlando goalie Ryan Massa to tie the game at 1-1 at the 9:36 mark of the middle frame.

Colorado would build on its momentum later in the second period when forward Casey Pierro-Zabotel stuffed in a rebound on top of the crease to give the Eagles a 2-1 advantage and their first lead of the night with just 48 seconds remaining in the middle period.

The Eagles would stretch their lead at the 3:46 mark of the third period when forward Ryan Harrison fired a slapshot from the blue line to beat Massa and give Colorado a 3-1 edge. The goal was Harrison's sixth goal of the season and 21st point of the year.

The Solar Bears would steal back the momentum just over four minutes later when forward Denver Manderson raced down the right wing shorthanded and delivered a shot that would beat Saunders top-shelf and slice the Colorado lead to 3-2.

Orlando would knot the game at 3-3 just 1:16 later, as forward Alex Gacek wrapped behind the Eagles net and threw the puck into the back of the net for his 11th goal of the season.

With the Solar Bears on their fifth power play of the evening, defenseman Brendan Miller would guide a shot from the point into the net to give Orlando the 4-3 advantage with 6:30 left to play in regulation. Colorado would pull Saunders in favor of the extra attacker, but would not be able to capitalize, as Orlando would hold on for the 4-3 victory.

The Eagles continue their three-game series against the Orlando Solar Bears on Saturday, January 7th at 7:05pm MT.

