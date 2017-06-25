Kennedy Delivers Missions to Series Victory

News Release

A dominant start by Brett Kennedy and a well-balanced offense keyed San Antonio's 5-1 win over Midland Sunday afternoon at Wolff Stadium.

After struggling through his first month at the Double-A level, Kennedy entered Sunday's series finale as one of the Texas League's hottest hurlers. In his previous 10 starts, the former Fordham University star was 6-2 with a 2.34 ERA and a K:BB of 56:15.

With a series-deciding game at stake Sunday, Kennedy made sure to keep motoring through the opposition. The 22-year-old righty was sensational, limiting the 'Hounds to just one hit and one walk, while fanning seven over seven shutout innings. It was Kennedy's second start of seven shutout frames vs. Midland this season. Kennedy (7-3) threw 71 of his 100 pitches for strikes.

San Antonio scored all the runs it would need in the first against right-hander Carlos Navas (0-3) courtesy of a Noah Perio RBI-double and a Nick Torres fielder's choice.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Missions upped the lead to 3-0 when Luis Urias followed an Auston Bousfield two-out double with a single up the middle off reliever Grant Holmes .

Perio would cap the San Antonio scoring in the seventh when he connected on a two-run homer off Holmes. The Missions outhit the RockHounds 10-3 with four players recording multi-hit games.

Midland spoiled the shutout in the ninth with a Viosergy Rosa two-out double to right off Trey Wingenter .

San Antonio (4-2, 45-31) and the rest of the Texas League will break for the All-Star Game, which is scheduled for Tuesday night in Frisco. Ty France, Michael Kelly, Kyle Lloyd, Wingenter, Urias and Eric Yardley will represent the Missions for the South Division Stars. San Antonio will return to action Thursday at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, AR when they open up a six-game road trip with the first of three against Arkansas (2-4, 34-42). Kelly (7-2, 2.98) will get the ball for the Missions in Thursday's opener, while the Travelers counter with fellow righty Justin DeFratus (2-3, 5.72). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM.

