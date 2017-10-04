Johnson Named President and General Manager of Winston-Salem Dash

News Release

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Oct. 4, 2017) - C.J. Johnson will become president and general manager of the Winston-Salem Dash effective October 13, 2017 following the departure of long-time president Geoff Lassiter. Johnson joined the Dash in October 2012 as vice president, ticket sales. Lassiter has been named president of the Minor League Baseball's Carolina League, which has ten member teams, including the Winston-Salem Dash.

Under Lassiter's and Johnson's leadership, the Dash finished first or second in attendance in Class A Advanced Baseball out of 30 teams every season, were recognized as Carolina League Organization of the Year in 2015 and 2016 and were named "Best Family Entertainment" by the Winston-Salem Journal's Readers' Choice Awards in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017. During the recently-concluded 2017 season, the Dash experienced a three-percent increase in attendance.

"Geoff's leadership of the Dash has been nothing short of phenomenal. He was the president of the Dash when we opened BB&T Ballpark in 2010, and we thank him for his service not only to the Dash organization and but to the entire community," Winston-Salem Dash managing partner Billy Prim said. "We're thrilled that Geoff has joined the Carolina League's leadership and look forward to continuing to work with him in this new capacity."

"Similarly, C.J.'s visionary work as our vice president of ticket sales has greatly contributed to the success of the team and other events at BB&T Ballpark," Prim said. "We didn't have to look far or think twice about naming C.J. as the new president and general manager of the Dash. I am confident that Winston-Salem Dash owners, sponsors and, above all, our fans will see great things under C.J.'s leadership."

Prior to joining the Dash, Johnson worked in the business development department for the Trenton Thunder, a New York Yankees affiliate. He also worked for several years with the Hagerstown Suns, starting out as an intern and working his way up to assistant general manager. A native of Cumberland, Md., Johnson received a B.A. degree in journalism with a minor in history from West Virginia University in 2003. Johnson and his family live in Clemmons.

Johnson is active in a number of community organizations, including the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce Under 40 board of directors, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Career Academy Mentor Program and the current class of Leadership Winston-Salem.

