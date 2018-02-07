Joan Jett & the Blackhearts to Perform Post-Game Saturday Night

February 7, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals are excited to welcome Rock "N Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett & The Blackhearts for a LIVE post-game concert from the Summerfest Stage at Panther Arena following the team's game this Saturday, February 10th against the San Antonio Rampage, courtesy of Toyota, Lee Jeans, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, and Coors Light. The game is set to begin at 7:30 pm.

The concert is free to attend with a ticket to the game. In addition, there are still a limited number exclusive on-ice passes available for just $20. The on-ice passes allow exclusive access to watch the concert from directly in front of the state. On-ice passes need to be purchased in addition to a game ticket and can be purchased at milwaukeeadmirals.com.

Fans can purchase tickets for the hockey-music doubleheader at the team's office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, during the week from 9:00 am-5:00 pm. In addition, tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000. Tickets are also available at the Panther Arena and Milwaukee Theatre Box Office.

This is the second of four shows for the team in the 2018 Admirals Concert Series. Country Music Stars Brothers Osborne performed post-game on January 19, while fellow country music singer Hunter Hayes hits the Summerfest Stage on March 9 and pop stars All-Time Low will finish off the season on April 14.

Joan Jett is an originator, an innovator, and a visionary. As the leader of the hard- rocking Blackhearts, with whom she has become a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, she's had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics "Bad Reputation," "I Love Rock 'N' Roll," "I Hate Myself For Loving You," and "Crimson and Clover." She sits at the head of her own independent label, Blackheart Records. Jett has acted in movies and television, including 1987's Light Of Day, and in a Tony-nominated Broadway musical, The Rocky Horror Show. She has appeared on such acclaimed television shows as Oprah (the last season) and Law and Order.

Her music has become a permanent force in mainstream culture. A version of "I Hate Myself for Loving You" was reworked for NBC's Sunday Night Football theme song, "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night," and was performed for 9 seasons by the likes of Pink, Faith Hill and Carrie Underwood. Her music is heard in countless films and TV shows including Easy - A, Kick Ass, The Runaways, Shrek, Baby Mama, and many more.

Since co-founding the Runaways, the pioneering all-girl punk quintet, at age 15, Jett's determination and drive have kept her in the public eye. Jett was able to see her story told in The Runaways, the film based on (lead singer of The Runaways) Cherie Currie's book Neon Angel starring Kristen Stewart as Jett, and her fellow A-lister Dakota Fanning as Currie. Jett was close to the project: She served as an executive producer. Jett and the Blackhearts released their latest record, 'Unvarnished,' in 2013 and continue touring the globe to throngs of adoring fans.

Joan Jett has spent her lifetime breaking barriers and challenging expectations - this is, after all, a woman who is both a spokesperson for PETA and a devoted supporter of the US Military. She's fought hard for all of her historic accomplishments, yet she remains humble and appreciative.

"I've had a blessed career," she says. "I consider myself so lucky to have been able to do things my own way."

