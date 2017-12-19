Game Recap --- Colorado Rallies for 4-3 Shootout Win over Mavericks

News Release

KANSAS CITY, MO. - Eagles defenseman Nicolas Meloche scored a power-play goal at the 7:14 mark of the third period to tie the game and force an eventual shootout, as Colorado defeated the Kansas City Mavericks 4-3 on Sunday. Joe Cannata turned aside 33 of the 36 shots he faced in the contest to claim the win, while forward Ryan Harrison collected a goal and two assists.

Harrison would grab an early 1-0 lead for the Eagles when he fired a backhander from the right circle past Mavericks goalie Mason McDonald at the 12:26 mark of the first period of play.

The Mavericks would strike back in the second period when forward Hunter Smith powered a rebound into the back of the net on the power play to tie the game at 1-1 just 2:57 into the middle frame.

Eagles defenseman Collin Bowman would put Colorado back in the driver's seat with a shot from the wall that would light the lamp and give the Eagles a 2-1 advantage at the 12:21 mark of the second period.

Kansas City would generate another equalizer, as defenseman Patch Alber flipped a loose puck in the slot over the shoulder of Eagles goaltender Joe Cannata with 1:15 left to play in the second period to level the score at 2-2.

The Mavericks would stake their first lead of the game 4:15 into the third period when former Eagles forward Jordan Kwas swept a rebound into the cage from the low-slot to put Kansas City on top 3-2.

Colorado would earn a power play just minutes later and they would capitalize when Meloche unfurled a slapshot from the left circle that would beat McDonald and knot the game at 3-3. The goal was Meloche's first as an Eagle and second as a professional.

With 60 minutes unable to determine a winner, the two teams would move to a sudden-death overtime that would see both goaltenders shine, eventually forcing a shootout. Cannata would deny three of the four shooters he would face, while forward Drayson Bowman and defenseman Jake Marto would both light the lamp to give Colorado the 4-3 victory.

The win gives Colorado victories in two out of three contests during their three-game road trip and back-to-back wins over the Mavericks.

Colorado returns home to take on the Utah Grizzlies on Wednesday, December 20th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

