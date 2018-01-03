Gagnon joins the Bulls & Killeen Accepts Position

News Release

Wilson, NC - The beginning of the 2018 year begins with re-alignment within the Wilson Tobs organization. Current Assistant General Manager (AGM) Max Gagnon will be leaving the Tobs organization to begin a new position with the Durham Bulls in a similar capacity. Max served as the AGM for the Wilson Tobs for the past two years. During his time with the Tobs Max oversaw all game day operations, group sales, youth camps, and much more. General Manager Mike Bell made the following statement regarding Max, "It saddens me to see such a hard working and knowledgeable Tobs family member leave the organization, but I could not be prouder of the next step Max is taking in his career. Max has been a large contributor to the Tobs regarding our year-round events and organizational expansion. I wish him the best and hope he knows he will forever be a part of the Tobs family".

Gagnon had this to say about his time spent with the Tobs, "It was a pleasure to be part of the Tobs Family and be able to serve the loving Wilson community. I feel as though it is in the best decision for my career to take this next step forward. I want to thank Rick Holland, Greg Suire, and Mike Bell for providing me the knowledge and tools necessary for me to succeed and move into a role within a Minor League Baseball organization as prestigious as the Durham Bulls."

With the departure of Gagnon, current Tobs Marketing Director and East Carolina University graduate Sara Killeen will be promoted to Assistant General Manager for the 2018 year. Prior to being a full-time employee with the Tobs, Killeen began in the organization as an Marketing and Promotions intern during the 2015 summer season. Killeen has served as the Marketing Director for the Tobs since the beginning of 2016. Leading up to this point Killeen has oversaw the Tobs marketing efforts, promotions, social media accounts, and much more.

After accepting this position Killeen made the following statement, "I have thoroughly enjoyed working for the Tobs these past two years. I am grateful for this opportunity that is before me and I look forward to continuing my efforts in building relationships within the Wilson community. I am thrilled to continue being a part of the Tobs family."

Tobs ownership and staff are excited about Killeen's transition into this position and look forward to the upcoming season. General Manager Mike Bell had this to say about Killeen, "Sara has done a wonderful job expanding the marketing reach of the Tobs and has been the key player in the creation of multiple community events designed to help out those less fortunate in the community. I have no doubt that she will flourish in this position".

