Ex-MLB Players\\" Sons Among Seven Added to Roster

News Release

Seven more added to 2018 roster announcements for HarbourCats

VICTORIA B.C. - When top NCAA baseball programs like UCLA, Texas, Mississippi State, San Diego and Washington State are on the roster sheet, the excitement for the next season can only increase significantly.

Brian McRae, the Head Coach of the Victoria HarbourCats, and a 10-year Major League Baseball player, is pleased to announce the six latest signees for the 2018 season. All of them come from premium baseball programs, and two of them have MLB bloodlines.

Catcher Ty Haselman of UCLA is the son of former Montreal Expos catcher Bill Haselman, while infielder Tanner Haney, who is headed to the Texas Longhorns, is the son of ex-MLB player Todd Haney - who happens to be a member of the HarbourCats coaching staff.

"These are great schools, and they recruit great players," said Brad Norris-Jones, GM of the HarbourCats. "These are name guys - and with those names, you know they've faced the heat, you know they've been watched closely for both potential, and flaws. Ty and Tanner are tremendous signings for us, and lets all our players know this program is in this to be successful in the summer of 2018."

Also announced today - OF Rowdey Jordan of Mississippi State, OF Cole Roederer of UCLA, LHP Connor Nantkes of Washington State, and University of San Diego pitchers Cade Brown and Nathan Walker, both right-handers.

"We especially tip our caps to Rich Hill, the Head Coach of the University of San Diego, who has really committed to our program and sent us tremendous people for many years - guys like Hunter Mercado-Hood, Kevin Collard, Travis Kuhn, Noah Prewett, and Shane McGuire," said Jim Swanson, Managing Partner.

C TY HASELMAN, UCLA - Freshman, from Newcastle, WA, bats right, from Liberty HS, 6-1/196, hit .242 last summer in the Coastal Plains League. Father Bill is now manager for AAA Oklahoma City in the Dodgers organization, and lists hockey as a favourite hobby. Spent summers of 2004-07 hanging out at Fenway Park with his dad, when he was with the Red Sox.

IF TANNER HANEY, University of Texas - Incoming Freshman, 5-10/160, product of Waco Storm baseball program, hit .373 as a high school junior. Right-handed hitter has started every varsity game during high school career.

OF COLE ROEDERER, UCLA - Incoming Freshman, at Hart HS in Acton, CA, throws and bats left, 6-0/175, is a top draft prospect for June, ranked top-20 in California prospects and 129 overall in USA.

IF ROWDEY JORDAN, Mississippi State - Freshman, lefty hitter with upper-end speed, from Auburn, Alabama, 5-10/171.

LHP CONNOR NANTKES, Washington State - In his freshman season at WSU, from Cherokee Trail HS in Aurora, Colorado, 6-2/180, posted a 1.62 ERA as a HS senior, won state title. Father Kurt was a 32nd-round draft choice of Oakland Athletics who was later a quarterback at UNLV.

RHP CADE BROWN, University of San Diego - Top recruit to USD, 6-5/230, from Cathedral Catholic in Cardiff, CA, was 8-2 with 1.02 ERA last year, including a no-hitter.

RHP NATE WALKER, University of San Diego - Sophomore, 6-5/195, from Carlsbad HS in California, used out of the pen as a freshman. Spends his spare time surfing.

2018 ROSTER

Roster to date - 28 players - C Tanner Rempel; C/3B Kekai Rios; C Ty Haselman; IF Tanner Haney; IF Rowdey Jordan; IF/OF Jaxxon Fagg; IF/P Jedd Fagg; IF Jack Smith; IF/OF Jason Willow; IF Chang-Chih Yeh; OF Cole Roederer; OF Hunter Vansau; OF Ethan Lopez; OF/P Trevin Reynolds; RHP/DH Carter Loewen; LHPs Ethan Fox, Claire Eccles, Connor Nantkes; RHPs Wyatt Boone, Garrett Goodall, Garrison Ritter, Luke Manuel, Lawson Humphries, Hao-Chun Cheng, Ping-Chun Ho, Po-Jui Huang, Cade Brown, Nate Walker.

*Rempel, Rios, Willow, Vansau, Lopez, Fox, Eccles, Boone, Manuel and Ritter have all played previously for the HarbourCats

**Luke Manuel was with Bellingham last season

***Rempel, Willow, Loewen, Fox, Eccles, Goodall and Manuel are Canadians.

2018 COACHING STAFF, VICTORIA HARBOURCATS

Head Coach - Brian McRae (second season, former MLB player)

Pitching Coach - Ian Sanderson (first season)

Assistant Coaches - Todd Haney (first season, former MLB player), Jason Leone (second season), Troy Birtwistle (second season)

