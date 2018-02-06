CornBelters Join Fight against Cancer

The Cornbelters and American Cancer Society have announced details on the annual Relay for Life of McLean County.

The Relay for Life Event will be on Friday, June 22, 2018. Starting at 2:00 p.m. CT, there will be the opening ceremony, followed by the survivor/caregiver walk, the luminaria ceremony, and lastly the closing ceremony. To register a team, join a team, or to volunteer for this event, visit the Relay for Life of McLean County online and click "Join this Relay."

"We are very thankful for the opportunity to partner with, and host, the Relay For Life of McLean County at The Corn Crib this June," said Ryan Eucker, Cornbelters Vice President of Ticket Sales. "Beyond providing a new and unique venue for the event, we're looking forward to partnering with the many teams and participants of Relay For Life to offer support in their fundraising efforts."

July 28th is another State Farm Saturday at The Corn Crib and Cancer Awareness Night, presented by Relay For Life of McLean County & American Cancer Society, featuring a postgame firework show. Gates open at 6:05 p.m. CT with the first pitch at 7:05.

"We are extremely excited to partner with the Corn Crib for Relay For Life this year. This opens up many opportunities for us and hopefully opens us up to a larger crowd," said Catina Struble, Event Lead for Relay For Life of Mclean County.

McLean County's Relay for Life event will be held at The Corn Crib, located at 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, IL 61761. This location has an abundance of parking available, including ADA parking. Full Story.

3RD ANNUAL LEGENDS GAME

Saturday, August 4th at The Corn Crib in Normal

The first 1,000 fans to purchase tickets or game packages will receive access to an exclusive 90-minute autograph session before the game from 5:30-7:00 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to join the players on the field and gather autographs from some of their favorite players. Fans will be limited to one autographed item per celebrity.

Autograph Session Package ($30 each) - Includes a Reserved Box Seat to the Legends Game, access to the pregame autograph session, and a ticket to the CornBelters 2018 CEFCU Opening Night on Friday, May 11th.

Picnic Pass ($50 per person, 100 passes available) - Includes a Reserved Box Seat, access to the autograph session, entry into the picnic area with all-you-can-eat and drink (includes domestic draft beer) access from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., and one (1) parking pass (per four tickets).

Premium Player Package ($320 per package, 14 available) - Includes four (4) Premium Reserved Box Seats (padded seats behind home plate), your choice of one (1) authentic player jersey, four (4) mini-bats, access to the autograph session, a pregame photo at home plate with the Legend of your choice, access to the picnic area, and a parking pass.

Luxury Suite Night ($800 total, five suites available) - Includes sixteen (16) suite tickets, eight (8) parking passes, and a suite food package (call for details).

TICKETS NOW ON SALE

Autograph Session & Premium Packages Available

CALL OR TEXT 309-454-2255

Purchase online or visit the MICU Box Office at The Corn Crib at 1000 West Raab Road in Normal

LEGENDS LINEUP ADDITIONS

Saturday, August 4th at The Corn Crib in Normal

Jim Edmonds

Edmonds, a 17-year vet of Major League Baseball, was a four-time All-Star (1995, 2000, 2003, 2005) and a World Series champion in 2006 with the Cardinals. He received the Gold Glove Award eight times (1997, 1998, 2000-2005), a Silver Slugger Award in 2004, and is now in the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame. Full Bio

Ray Lankford

Lankford ranks in the all-time top ten in Cardinals' history in multiple categories, including home runs, stolen bases, runs scored, RBIs, and bases on balls. He is also the only Cardinal to have 200 home runs and 200 stolen bases. He holds the record for the most home runs at the old Busch Stadium (123).

Fernando Tatis

Tatis, an 11-year veteran of Major League Baseball, played for five clubs over his career which included three-years with the Cardinals (1998-2000). He made baseball history in 1999, when he hit two grand slams against the same pitcher in one inning, also setting the record for RBIs in an inning.

Derrek Lee

Lee, or "D-Lee," played a total of 15 seasons in Major League Baseball. Derrek was drafted in the first round (14th overall) of the 1993 MLB draft by the San Diego Padres.

The 2005 season was one of D-Lee's standout years. Halfway through the season he led the MLB in batting average (.376), RBIs (72), and was tied for the lead in home runs. He went on to be named an All-Star for the first time while winning a National League batting title and his second Gold Glove of his career. He also finished the year with a career-high 46 home runs.

Following the 2006 season, Lee was named to the U.S. roster for the 2006 World Baseball Classic and was the first Team USA player to hit a home run.

Derrek went on to play five more seasons in Chicago. He was named an All-Star for the second time in his career in 2007 and also won his third Gold Glove. After posting two solid seasons in 2008 and 2009, which included a run to the National League central championship (2008).

