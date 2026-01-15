The 2026 Normal CornBelters Schedule Is Here

Published on January 15, 2026 under Prospect League (Prospect)

Normal CornBelters News Release







The CornBelters are returning to The Corn Crib on Wednesday, May 27th for our Home Opener against the Clinton LumberKings! The Normal CornBelters compete in the Prospect League, a 20 team summer collegiate wood-bat league with teams in Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, Missouri, Tennessee, and Pennsylvania. In 2026, the CornBelters are moving to the Western Conference and the Northwest Division.

Familiar Foes and New Faces

The CornBelters will compete in the Northwest Division. We will host every team in the division at home this year. They will face historic former Minor League teams in the Clinton LumberKings and Burlington Bees, as well as two in-state rivals, the Quincy Doggy Paddlers and Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp. Quincy is entering its second season of play, and we look to renew our rivalry with the Pistol Shrimp, who play just an hour north on Interstate 39 in Peru! We will be hosting the Pistol Shrimp on the 4th of July!

Northwest Division Opponents

Clinton LumberKings - May 27th (Home Opener), May 28th

Burlington Bees - May 31st, July 9th, July 10th

Quincy Doggy Paddlers - June 2nd, June 16th, June 19th

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp (I-39 Rivalry) - June 5th, June 21st, July 3rd, July 4th, July 26th

The CornBelters will also host former division rival, the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes three times this season, as well as the Thrillville Thrillbillies on Splash Day. The team will travel to Decatur to play one of two expansion teams for this season! The team will also travel to play the farthest away team in the league, the Johnstown Mill Rats, in Pennsylvania. The Prospect League All-Star Game will be held on July 7th in Lafayette, Indiana.

Other Notable Dates

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes - June 9th, July 11th, July 19th

Splash Day vs Thrillville Thrillbillies - June 25th at 11:00AM

All-Star Game (@Lafayette) - July 7th







Prospect League Stories from January 15, 2026

The 2026 Normal CornBelters Schedule Is Here - Normal CornBelters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.