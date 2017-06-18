CornBelters Are Swept by the Boomers

News Release

*NORMAL, Ill.* - The Normal CornBelters, presented by Illinois Corn Farmers, took the loss on Sunday to the Schaumburg Boomers, 6-3.

Schaumburg starts the scoring early with a 3-run first, starting with a single by Kyle Ruchim and a walk by Josh Gardiner to get runners on for Seth Spivey, who singled to right, scoring Ruchim. The Boomers added two more runs in the opening frame with a ground-rule double to right by Kenny Towns, scoring Gardiner, and a RBI infield single by Sean Godfrey, scoring Spivey, giving the Boomers a 3-0 lead.

The Boomers add on two more, thanks to a double by Seth Spivey and a walk by Kenny Towns. Both runners scored on a bunt single by Sean Godfrey, then a two-base throwing error by Miguel Torres, scoring both Spivey and Towns to increase the Boomer lead to 5-0.

Schaumburg adds another run in the fourth, thanks to a bases loaded single by Sean Godfrey, scoring Zack Weigel, who walked to begin the inning, giving the Boomers a 6-0 advantage.

The CornBelters cut the deficit in half in the seventh, as Craig Lepre hits a two-run home run just next to the right field foul pole, scoring Miguel Torres, who singled to left in the inning to cut the deficit to 6-2. Santiago Chirino follows with a RBI double to left, scoring Yeixon Ruiz, who reached first via an infield single, then advancing to second on a stolen base and third on an error, as the score became 6-3.

Gunnar Kines(5-1) took the win. Shawn Blackwell(4-1) took the loss.

The CornBelters finish their seven-game home stand starting Tuesday against the Florence Freedom before heading to O'Fallon as they take on the River City Rascals starting on Friday, June 23. First pitch Tuesday is at 6:35 PM and can be heard at portal.stretchinternet.com/wjbc/ and followed along on the Normal CornBelters Facebook page and on the Twitter page, @Normal_Baseball.

