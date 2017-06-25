Bats Strike Late and Grab the Series Finale Win

News Release

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats (30-44) won the finale, 4-2, against the Indianapolis Indians (41-33) on Sunday night at Louisville Slugger Field, allowing them to split the series.

A lengthy first inning for both teams came with just one hit, an Alex Blandino RBI single that gave the Bats a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the inning, the Louisville offense chased out Indians starter Antonio Bastardo, after he faced seven batters.

Starter Cody Reed 's night ended after just two innings pitched, in which he held the Indians scoreless. He surrendered two walks and a hit, and recorded three strikeouts.

With Asher Wojciechowski on the mound in the top of the third inning, the Indians scratched across a run with the help of an RBI single to even the score at 1-1. Wojciechowski pitched three innings in relief and gave up just the one run while striking out five.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Indians battled against Kyle McMyne and scored the go-ahead run off an RBI single, bringing them to a 2-1 advantage.

The Bats countered in the bottom of the seventh and scored three runs of their own, highlighted by back-to-back singles by Sebastian Elizalde and Rob Brantly that each brought in a run.

Louisville was able to take this 4-2 lead to the top of the ninth, when they brought in closer Kevin Shackelford . He pitched a scoreless inning and picked up his eleventh save of the season, and is now 11-for-12 in save opportunities.

The Louisville Bats are set to head to Norfolk to face the Tides for a four-game series, beginning Monday at 7:05 p.m. Set to pitch for the Bats is right-hander Tyler Mahle, who will make his Triple-A debut. Left-hander Jayson Aquino (1-7, 4.89 ERA) will get the ball for the Tides.

