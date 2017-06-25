Bannister Shines While Offense Delivers 3-1 Win

News Release

Stockton, CA. - Nathan Bannister twirled a gem and the Modesto Nuts offense found just enough in a 3-1, extra-inning win against the Stockton Ports on Sunday afternoon at Banner Island Ballpark.

Nathan Bannister was tremendous in a career-high seven innings for the Nuts (41-33; 2-2). He surrendered just one hit, a double in the second. He walked a man in the third and that was it as he retired the final 14 batters he faced. His eight strikeouts matched a career high.

Dustin Hurlbutt was terrific on the other side for the Ports (38-36; 2-2). The righty worked eight innings and allowed just three hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

Finally, in the ninth, the Nuts' offense broke through. After an error allowed Braden Bishop to reach second on what should have been a force out, Joey Curletta drove him in with a sac fly.

Matt Festa (W, 3-2) surrendered the lead in the bottom of the ninth. Eli White smacked a triple and scored on a wild pitch.

Willie Argo started the game-winning rally when he smashed a double off Ports' reliever Andrew Tomasovich . Luis Liberato drove him in with a RBI single and moved to second on the throw to the plate. With two-outs Bishop's second single of the day brought Liberato home for some insurance.

Festa worked a perfect bottom of the tenth with two strikeouts to close the door and earn a four-game series split with the Ports.

The Nuts return home to start a four-game series with the Visalia Rawhide on Monday night at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:55 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC .

