October 5, 2017 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express
News Release
Eleven members of the 2017 Express Select team have signed their letters of intent to play collegiate baseball. Please join us in congratulating these young men as they prepare to take the next step in their playing careers. If your child is interested in playing at the next level, contact Brandon Puffer for more information on Round Rock Express Select baseball teams.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board
Images from this story
|
11 Express Select Players Sign to Play College Ball