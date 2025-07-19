Yuki Kawamura GOES OFF for 20 PTS & 10 AST in Summer League Finale
July 19, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Windy City Bulls YouTube Video
Check out the Windy City Bulls Statistics
NBA G League Stories from July 19, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Windy City Bulls Stories
- Jahmir Young Named to All-NBA G League Rookie Team
- Jahmir Young Named to All-NBA G League Rookie Team
- Windy City Loses to Motor City in Final Matchup of the 2024-25 Season
- Windy City Bounces Back against Mad Ants
- Windy City Sets Attendance Record, Drops Contest to Indiana