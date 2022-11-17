You Take the Good, You Take the Bad and There You Have the Saints Marvel-Inspired Logo

November 17, 2022 - International League (IL) - St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - Coming off a season in which the Saints held two separate Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond's Nights, the St. Paul Saints are diving headfirst into the Marvel Universe in 2023. In preparation for those promotional nights, which will be announced at a later date, the Saints unveiled their Marvel-inspired logo for the upcoming season.

It's one of the most unique makeovers of the logo in franchise history. Since 1993, the Saints have been recognized for their fun-loving approach towards their fans and the game of baseball, while at the same time having a mischievous aura about them. These two distinct personalities are evident in the Saints Marvel-inspired logo design.

The classic "STP" logo is used for the redesign, but instead of being intertwined, the "S" and "P" are separated, with the "T" snuggly fitting in between the top curve of the "S." The far corners of both the "S" and "P" are pointed upwards, like a devil's horns, with a halo above in between the letters. Both the "S" and "P" are in Saints navy and gold, colors used on the Saints uniforms, the "T" is strictly in Saints navy, and the halo is Saints gold.

The Saints will utilize the logo on their uniforms and caps during all Marvel's Defender of the Diamonds games in 2023. The cap will have a red background with the logo as previously described, while the brim of the cap is Saints navy.

Merchandise with the new Saints logo for Marvel's Defender of the Diamonds series is available immediately via the Saints souvenir shop at the ballpark, open Monday-Friday 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., calling 763-703-5219, or.

Minor League Baseball and Marvel Entertainment have partnered on an exciting three-year program called "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" featuring 96 different Minor League Clubs across all four levels. The fun began during the 2022 MiLB season with each Club hosting at least one Marvel theme night at their ballpark involving popular Marvel Super Hero character appearances, special Marvel-themed uniforms, custom Minor League Baseball-themed comic books, and entertaining Marvel-themed activities and promotions throughout the game.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from November 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.