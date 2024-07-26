Year in Review: Matteo Michels

On November 14, 2023, when the Wheat Kings acquired Matteo Michels from the Regina Pats, he was billed as a speedy, high-energy forward who would help the team's depth and penalty killing. As it turned out, he not only lived up to the billing but showed the potential to do something more.

Michels set career highs in every offensive category last season, helped along by 12 goals and 20 points in 47 games as a member of the Wheat Kings. Those 12 goals were as many goals as he'd had points the previous two seasons, so it's safe to say Michels found another gear in Brandon. And there might still be another gear left to find.

Michels provided timely offense (including against his former squad) and helped the Wheat Kings on the penalty kill throughout the season. This is a look back at his 2023-24 campaign.

Taking Off

After 12 career points in his first 95 games in the WHL, Michels began to use his speed and shot to great effect in 2023-24. He started, ironically, with two goals against the Brandon Wheat Kings on opening night and kept his offensive growth going after he arrived in Brandon. His 12 goals with the Wheat Kings, and five with the Regina Pats, give him a new career high of 17. His 31 points were a career best as well.

Dramatic Timing

Michels' first goal as a Wheat King came at a poetic moment. Not only did it come on Wheat City Walleye night on December 1, it came against his former team. The 7-1 win for the Wheat Kings was part of an incredible December that saw the team win eight of their nine games, including three against Regina.

The Devil You Know

If Wheat Kings fans felt slighted by Michels after his opening night performance against them, he more than made up for it once he donned Black and Gold. He proved especially effective against his former Pats squad. In addition to scoring his first goal as a Wheat King against them, Michels scored three times in four games against Regina the rest of the way. The Wheat Kings did not lose to the Pats once after acquiring Michels.

Saskatchewan Superstar

Some of Michels' finest moments this season came when the Wheat Kings most needed him to step up. On a grueling three-in-three road trip with games against Prince Albert and Saskatoon, Michels led the way with five points in three games, helping the Wheat Kings to a pair of victories that bought them vital breathing room in the playoff race.

At the time, the Wheat Kings forward corps was severely undermanned (just ten forwards made the three-day trip) so Michels three goals (including both game-winners) were massive in giving the Wheat Kings the help they needed.

Marty Says:

"I thought Matteo really grew as the season went on. His speed allows him to be impactful in a lot of different ways. He has gained some confidence offensively and I feel that he will be a consistent contributor for us this season."

