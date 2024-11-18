Yard Goats to Host Black-Owned Business Expo at Dunkin' Park

Hartford, CT - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has announced it will be once again hosting the Black-Owned Business Expo at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. It is the fourth time that the Yard Goats have hosted this event at Dunkin' Park. The event is free and open to the public and will take place on Wednesday, November 20th from 6:00-8:30 PM in the YG Club presented by The Connecticut Lottery. Attendees will be able to purchase apparel, products and services from the 50 vendors participating in the expo. The Yard Goats hosted the first Black-Owned Business Expo at Dunkin' Park in February of 2023. All media is welcome to cover the event.

What: Black-Owned Business Expo

When: Wednesday, November 20th (6:00pm until 8:30pm)

Where: Dunkin' Park in Hartford

