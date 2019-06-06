Yankees Introduce Veteran of the Night Program

PULASKI, Va. - The Pulaski Yankees are excited to introduce the Veteran of the Night program to honor one military member at each home game during the 2019 season. The team is asking the public to nominate either a veteran or current member of the military they would like to see recognized at Calfee Park.

"Our military members do so much for us and our country, and it's nice for us to be able to honor them in this way at the ballpark," said Pulaski Yankees Assistant General Manager James Cahilellis.

The Veteran of the Night will receive two (2) tickets to the game during which they will be recognized, as well as a free meal at the ballpark.

Part of Calfee Cares, the Veteran of the Night program adds to a slate of promotions and community initiatives aimed at showing support for military members, including Military Appreciation Night presented by Pulaski Health and Rehabilitation Center on July 1 as part of the Stars & Stripes Series and Heroes Night presented by SERVPRO of Pulaski County on August 8.

Fans wishing to nominate a Veteran of the Night should complete the nomination form on pulaskiyankees.net. Completed forms can be returned via email to interns@pulaskiyankees.net, by mail to PO Box 852 in Pulaski, VA 24301, or in person at the team's Calfee Park offices.

The 2019 Pulaski Yankees season begins on June 18 at Johnson City. The Yankees home opener at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park is Friday, June 21 vs. Bluefield. Individual game tickets, flex tickets, and season tickets are on sale now at pulaskiyankees.net, by phone (540-980-1070), or in office.

