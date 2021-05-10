X's Make Mid-Spring Training Roster Changes

Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Explorers have announced the following roster moves; RHP Kent Hasler has had his contract purchased by the Milwaukee Brewers. The Explorers have signed OF Joseph Monge and RHP Samson Abernathy and moved OF Eury Perez to the Inactive List.

Kent Hasler has now twice signed with the X's, and once again will not be included in the bullpen. He signed with the Explorers prior to the 2020 season being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He still found a place to play after being selected 33rd overall in the American Association Supplemental Draft by the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

Hasler was an NJCAA All-American at Mesa CC where he pitched for two years before transferring to Louisiana Tech. As a Bulldog Hasler pitched in 36 games, starting seven with a 3.63 ERA. Hasler finished his time at Louisiana with an 8-5 record and 11 saves.

Fresh out of college, Hasler signed with the Lake Erie Crushers of the Frontier League in 2018. In two seasons with the Crushers, Hasler held a 2.55 ERA. As a late game reliever and closer, Hasler finished the 2019 season with 7 saves and a 2.01 ERA through 38 games. He struck out 89 batters in that span.

Following his stint with the Lake Erie Crushers, the right hander ended up playing in the American Association with the Winnipeg Goldeyes. Hasler found even more success in his lone season with Winnipeg. In 22 appearances he had a 1.84 ERA striking out 41 batters.

Hasler becomes the 25th Sioux City Explorer to have his contract purchased by a major league organization since the end of the 2015 season.

Joseph Monge will be entering his 7th season of professional baseball in 2021 and first with Sioux City.

A 2013, 17th round draft pick by the Boston Red Sox out of the Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy in Puerto Rico, Monge has proven to be an effective outfielder during his time in the Boston Red Sox minor league system.

Over his 6 years, Monge reached as high as Double-A with the Portland Sea Dogs in 2019. Monge has played in 453 games, hitting at a .256 clip with 85 doubles, driving in 155 runs, and scoring 213 of his own.

He has been a consistently good defender with a fielding percentage of .983 during his time as a Red Sox farmhand. Starting most of his games in centerfield, Monge has started 367 of 378 games in his career.

Monge had a career year in 2016 splitting time with High-A, Salem and Class-A, Greenville. He hit .293 with 49 RBIs. He had 138 hits, 30 of those being doubles and 7 of them homeruns, all career highs.

Monge last suited up to play in the Puerto Rican Winter League in 2020. This year will be his first in independent baseball.

Samson Abernathy will be entering into his second season of professional baseball, and first with Sioux City.

A 27th round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019 out of the University of the Pacific, Abernathy played three years of college ball. He spent two years at Feather River College before transferring to the University of the Pacific.

He didn't see much action in two years at the University of the Pacific, but the Pirates took note of his electric stuff and it showed in his lone season of minor league ball.

Given the role of closer in his first year with the rookie ball Bristol Pirates, Abernathy had 8 saves in 17 appearances, one of them being a rare three inning save. His dominance showed all around with opposing hitters only hitting .169 off the right handed pitcher.

This will be Abernathy's first appearance in independent baseball.

In a corresponding move, outfielder Eury Perez has been moved to the Inactive List.

With the loss of RHP Kent Hasler and the additions of OF Joseph Monge and RHP Samson Abernathy, the Explorers now have 28 players on the roster (17 pitchers, 10 position players).

RHP Samson Abernathy

LHP Brett Adcock

RHP Xavier Altamirano

RHP Tyler Beardsley

RHP Nick Belzer

RHP Brandon Brosher

RHP Nate Gercken

RHP Dylan Hecht

RHP Zach Hedges

RHP Danny Hrbek

RHP Max Kuhns

LHP Jairo Labourt

LHP Patrick Ledet

RHP Matt Quintana

RHP Joe Riley

RHP Carlos Sierra

LHP Jose Velez Jr

C Justin Felix

C Mitch Ghelfi

INF Chris Clare

INF Nate Samson

INF Jose Sermo

INF Jared Walker

OF Chase Harris

OF Michael Lang

OF Eury Perez

OF Sebastian Zawada

OF Joseph Monge

The Sioux City Explorers 29th year in Siouxland will begin at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park on May 18th versus the Houston Apollos. Season, Group and Single Game Tickets are now all on sale and can be purchased by calling (712) 277-9467.

