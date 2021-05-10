Lucas and Dull Have Contracts Purchased, Darvill to Participate in Olympic Qualifier

May 10, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced three transactions on Monday, including two players having their contracts purchased by Major League organizations.

Right-handed pitcher Josh Lucas has signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks, while right-handed pitcher Ryan Dull has signed with the Seattle Mariners.

Lucas re-signed with the Goldeyes on January 22nd after making three appearances for the club at the end of 2020. The Lakeland, Florida native pitched to a 1.20 ERA in 15.0 innings. On the final day of the season, Lucas struck out 13 batters over seven shutout innings in an eventual Goldeyes' win. The 30-year-old right-hander reached the Major Leagues in three consecutive seasons from 2017-19 with the St. Louis Cardinals, Oakland Athletics, and Baltimore Orioles.

Dull signed with the Goldeyes on January 25th having pitched in the Major Leagues five straight years from 2015-19. The Winston-Salem, North Carolina native compiled a 4.31 ERA in 171 appearances split between the Athletics, New York Yankees, and Toronto Blue Jays. In 2016, Dull tied for ninth in the American League with 70 relief appearances, and finished that season with a 2.42 ERA.

Lucas and Dull join Sam Hellinger (signed with Cincinnati Reds on March 11th) as Goldeyes who have signed with Major League organizations in 2021. The Goldeyes have now sold the contracts of 82 players to Major League clubs in franchise history.

Additionally, the Goldeyes have re-signed infielder Wes Darvill and placed him on the Inactive List. Darvill returns to the Goldeyes for a fifth season, and is expected to play for the Canadian National Team at the upcoming Americas Baseball Qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The tournament is scheduled for May 31st to June 5th at the New York Mets' spring training complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Team Canada is joined by Colombia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, the United States, and Venezuela. The winner of the eight-team bracket will be awarded one of the two remaining slots in the baseball competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (to be played later this summer). The second and third place finishers will move on to a "last chance" qualifier hosted in Chinese Taipei in June. Israel, Japan, Mexico, and South Korea have already earned Olympic bids.

Darvill has hit .292 with 202 runs scored, 155 RBI, and 87 stolen bases during his four seasons with the Goldeyes. The Langley, British Columbia native has twice been voted an American Association All-Star, and was a member of the Goldeyes' back-to-back championship teams in 2016 and 2017. Following the 2017 season, Darvill's contract was purchased by the Los Angeles Dodgers where he reached the Triple-A level.

The Goldeyes now have 24 active players under contract for the 2021 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which began May 6th.

The Goldeyes face the Milwaukee Milkmen in an exhibition game at Franklin Field on Tuesday evening. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes open the 2021 regular season on Thursday, May 18th at Sioux Falls, and make their debut at The Ballpark at Jackson on Friday, May 21st versus Chicago.

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 10, 2021

Lucas and Dull Have Contracts Purchased, Darvill to Participate in Olympic Qualifier - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.