Women in Sports Night Panel Discussion August 8

Published on July 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Join us at the Pub at the Park restaurant before the Bisons August 8th game against the Tides for our 2nd annual Bisons Women in Sports Panel Discussion, presented by M&T Bank. Learn from local influential leaders in the sports industry in a fun-filled, informative environment, all while enjoying a great meal. This year, we are thrilled to be joined by our great panelists:

Lydia Aroune- Events & Experiences Coordinator for the Buffalo Sabres

Kim Milleville- Partnership Operations Coordinator for the Buffalo Sabres

Sam Weaver- Senior Graphic Designer at Legends Global, Owner of 21 Outs Softball Training

Ari Musialowski- Ticket Office & Sales Fulfillment Manager for the Buffalo Bisons

Marissa Packard- Panel Moderator, Social and Digital Content Coordinator for the Buffalo Bisons

Bisons game tickets are required for entry into the restaurant. There is no additional charge for the panel discussion, but fans attending must purchase the all-you-can-eat buffet, which will feature special expanded offerings. Fans interested in the panel should make their dinner reservations for 4:30 p.m. with discussion following the meal. (RSVP at Bisons.com | 716-846-2100).

About M&T Bank

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information about M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.







International League Stories from July 30, 2026

Women in Sports Night Panel Discussion August 8 - Buffalo Bisons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.