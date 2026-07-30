Homestand Preview August 4-9

Published on July 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







The Charlotte Knights return home to Truist Field next week to host the Durham Bulls, Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, from Tuesday, August 4, through Sunday, August 9.

Fans can purchase tickets online here, by phone at 704-274-8332 or in person at the Charlotte Knights ticket office.

The full promotional schedule for the series is listed below:

Tuesday, August 4 vs Durham Bulls: Sensory Friendly Night & Dream Days

First Pitch 7:04 p.m. EDT | Gates 6:00 p.m.

Baseball is for everyone! Join us for Sensory Friendly Night, featuring reduced audio levels, limited sound effects, no flashing lights, sensory tools and a quiet sensory room to create a fun, comfortable and welcoming experience for fans of all ages.

Dreams really do come true at Truist Field! We'll be surprising fans by making wishes come true throughout the night at the ballpark thanks to Qualtrics, adding a little extra magic to an unforgettable evening.

Wednesday, August 5 vs Durham Bulls: Bark in the Ballpark & Dream Days

First Pitch 7:04 p.m. EDT | Gates 6:00 p.m.

Grab the leash and head to Truist Field for Bark in the Ballpark! Your four-legged best friend gets in FREE, and fans can take home a special keepsake with a complimentary caricature by Lonnie on the concourse. Presented by Obedient K9 Academy.

Dreams come to life at the ballpark as Qualtrics helps make fans' wishes a reality throughout the night. You never know what surprises are in store during Dream Days presented by Qualtrics!

Thursday, August 6 vs Durham Bulls: Hockey Jersey Giveaway & Thirsty Thursday

First Pitch 7:04 p.m. EDT | Gates 6:00 p.m.

Hockey and baseball collide at Truist Field! Be one of the first 500 fans through the gates to score an exclusive Knights hockey jersey, courtesy of ACCHL, before cheering on the Knights.

Kick back and enjoy Thirsty Thursday with refreshing $5 drink specials throughout the game. Grab your favorite beverage at stands throughout the ballpark and soak in another summer of Knights baseball.

Friday, August 7 vs Durham Bulls: Friday Knight Fireworks & Guacamayas Jerseys

First Pitch 7:04 p.m. EDT | Gates 6:00 p.m.

Celebrate the spirit of Copa de la Diversión as the Knights take the field in their vibrant Guacamayas jerseys, honoring Hispanic culture with a colorful night of baseball and community.

Keep the excitement going after the final out with our spectacular Friday Knight Fireworks, lighting up the Charlotte sky to cap off an unforgettable night at Truist Field!

Saturday, August 8 vs Durham Bulls: $7 TICKETS + $2 DEALS + FIREWORKS & Dance & Cheer Night

First Pitch 6:05 p.m. EDT | Gates 5:00 p.m.

Step back in time with 1999 pricing for one night only! Score $7 tickets and enjoy $2 concession specials throughout the game for one of the best values of the season!

Arrive early for a full hour of pre-game catch on the field from 4:30-5:30 p.m. (gates open at 4:30 p.m.) before settling in for an exciting night of Knights baseball.

Bring the energy to Truist Field for Dance & Cheer Night as local dance and cheer teams perform throughout the evening. Be sure to arrive early to grab a Knights pom pom, available at gates while supplies last, and cheer on the Knights all night long!

End the night with a bang as our supersized fireworks show lights up the Charlotte skyline after the final out, putting the perfect finishing touch on an unforgettable evening at the ballpark.

Sunday, August 9 vs Durham Bulls: EVERYONE Runs the Bases & Back to School Night

First Pitch 5:05 p.m. EDT | Gates 4:00 p.m.

Celebrate the start of a new school year with pre-game entertainment from Carolina DJ Professionals. The first 1,000 kids through the gates will receive a special Back-to-School giveaway, courtesy of FSI Office.

Keep the fun going after the final inning as fans of all ages are invited onto the field to run the bases. Presented by Chici Mama.

Want more ballpark fun? Follow us on social media @Knightsbaseball for more behind-the-scenes fun, promotions, game day moments and exclusive content all season long!







International League Stories from July 30, 2026

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