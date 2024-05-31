Wolf Pack Sign Defenseman Carter Berger to One-Year Deal

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Carter Berger on a one-year, standard AHL player contract.

Berger, 24, scored 20 points (4 g, 16 a) in 36 games with Western Michigan University during the 2023-24 season. He finished second on the club in points by a defenseman while leading the team in assists from the blue line.

Throughout two seasons with the Broncos, the native of North Vancouver, BC, appeared in 69 games, scoring 43 points (9 g, 34 a) and recording a +28 +/- rating.

Before joining the Broncos, Berger called the XL Center home for three seasons (2019-20 - 2021-22) as a member of the University of Connecticut Huskies. In his three seasons with the Huskies, Berger appeared in 87 games, collecting 27 points (4 g, 23 a).

Over five seasons with the Broncos and Huskies, the 6'0", 185-pound defenseman appeared in 156 NCAA games, scoring 70 points (13 g, 57 a) and recording a +42 +/- rating.

