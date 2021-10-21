Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Bobbleheads Announced for 2022

GRAND CHUTE, WI - A fresh set of bobbleheads are on tap for Wisconsin Timber Rattlers fans in 2022! The Rattlers are announcing their 2022 Bobblehead lineup and the accompanying ticket package. All fans who purchase the 2022 Bobblehead Ticket Package before November 1 will receive a Timber Rattlers jersey and tickets to the non-bobblehead home games in April for FREE!

This Bobblehead ticket package may be purchased as a Box Seat option for $130 or a Reserved Bleacher Seat option for $100 online through timberrattlers.com, in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, or by calling (920) 733-4152.

If you still need time to think about it after the deadline for the jersey passes, you may still get a ticket package that includes all the bobblehead games next season, a free ticket to Opening Day, and a free pass to all April home games if you make your purchase by Monday, December 20.

Bobblehead Games for 2022 (Bobbleheads for the first 1,000 fans unless otherwise noted):

Friday, April 8: Bobble Boy Series (ALL FAN GIVEAWAY) - The Timber Rattlers are going back to early bobblehead designs to give a throwback look on their alternate identities. The non-traditional Brats, Udder Tuggers, and Cascabeles logos will go on the traditional Bobble Boy figure for this game. Fans will be able to select which design they receive when entering the stadium on Opening Night, 2022.

Sunday, April 24: Garrett Mitchell - The Brewers #1 pick in the 2020 draft made his professional debut with the Rattlers in 2021. Mitchell receives his first bobblehead on a Brewers Sunday.

Saturday, May 7: Paint Your Own Sugar Skull - The Sugar Skull has been a popular bobblehead for the last few seasons on Hispanic Heritage Games. This year, you can give it your own look with a Paint Your Own figure when you attend this Los Cascabeles game.

Sunday, May 22: Fans Choice Bobblehead - We will have some options later this offseason for you to pick which former Timber Rattler gets his bobblehead next season.

Thursday, June 2: Buddercup - Our latest mascot was unveiled during Udder Tuggers weekend in 2021. Now, Buddercup gets her own bobblehead.

Sunday, June 26: Corbin Burnes - This member of the 2016 Wisconsin pitching staff is a Cy Young Award candidate after his 2021 season with the Brewers and what better way to cap his year than to announce Corbin Burnes as a Rattler bobblehead for 2022?

Sunday, July 3: Devin Williams Military Appreciation - Williams pitched for the Timber Rattlers in 2015 and 2016 before he was the National League Rookie of the Year and Reliever of the Year with the Brewers in 2020. It's time for the Devin Williams Bobblehead during Military Appreciation Day in 2022.

Sunday, July 31: Freddy Peralta - This Brewers hurler was also a member of the Timber Rattlers in 2016. Freddy Peralta has had some big games and big seasons with Milwaukee and he deserves another Timber Rattlers bobblehead

Friday, August 12: Kickball Fang - August 12 is the day to celebrate Fang's birthday and it is also a day to celebrate his undefeated streak in mascot kickball games. This bobblehead features Fang playing kickball.

Thursday, August 25: Dinosaur Safari Whiffer - The Timber Rattlers are hosting their popular Dinosaur Night on August 25, 2022 and Whiffer wanted to get in on the action. We decided to make him the leader of a Dino Safari as a bobblehead for the evening.

Friday, September 9: Joey Wiemer Bratoberfest - Wiemer was a Timber Rattler for just 34 games in 2021. He still managed to crack 14 homers and drive in 33 runs on his way to winning the Milwaukee Brewers Minor League Player of the Year Award. Plus, he looked great in the Brats jersey. It only makes sense to make his bobblehead a Bratoberfest edition.

