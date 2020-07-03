Will Blue Wahoos Stadium be Named America's Best Ballpark?

It's been a tough week for baseball fans in Hoosville and across the nation.

Minor League Baseball announced on Tuesday that the 2020 MiLB season has been canceled.

Yesterday, we made the difficult decision to postpone our 4th of July celebration at the ballpark.

Today, we got a little bit of good news.

Thanks to the support of fans like you, Blue Wahoos Stadium has been chosen to compete in the national championship of the Ballpark Digest Best of the Ballparks contest!

Fans can vote until the end of the day on Wednesday for the title of Best Ballpark!

Click the banner above to cast a vote for Blue Wahoos Stadium. Fans can vote once per day, per device, so be sure to take a minute to vote each day!

Free Shipping On Orders Of $50+ All Weekend

Click the banner above to visit the Bait & Tackle Store online and check out our Patriot Series hats and additional patriotic apparel! Use the promo code "MERICA" to get free shipping on orders of $50+ all weekend!

24 Players From 2019 Wahoos Team Invited To MLB Camp

With the Major League Baseball season nearing a start, MLB teams each invited 60 players to their training camp to prepare for the season. 24 players from the 2019 Blue Wahoos team received invites to big league camp!

