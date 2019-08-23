Wilkins Blast Beats Blue Jays, 2-1

August 23, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Florida Fire Frogs News Release





KISSIMMEE, FLA.: A solo home run from Andy Wilkins and more fantastic pitching steered the Coquis de Florida to a 2-1 victory against the division-leading Dunedin Blue Jays on Friday evening at Osceola County Stadium.

With the win, Florida ended a six-game home losing streak, a six-game skid to the Blue Jays, and a three-game winless stretch overall.

Wilkins turned around an 0-3 night by slamming his second Advanced-A long ball of the year off RHP Jackson Rees to break a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the eighth.

Rees (3-2) took the loss, allowing just his fourth earned run with the Blue Jays on the homer to Wilkins.

Consecutive one-out hits pushed Dunedin in front in the third. Reggie Pruitt singled ahead of Norberto Obeso, who gapped a double to plate him for a 1-0 advantage.

Pruitt and Obeso each had two hits, accounting for more than half of the Blue Jays total.

A leadoff two-bagger from Riley Delgado fueled a rally versus RHP Simeon Woods Richardson in the fourth. Two batters later, Jefrey Ramos chopped one past shortstop Jesus Navarro up the middle, scoring Delgado from second to even the game at 1-1.

Delgado was 2-4 to pick up his 41st multi-hit effort of the season. Ramos continued his recent tear with that single and now has hits in 11 of his last 12 assignments.

Woods Richardson didn't factor in the decision for the Blue Jays, firing 4 and 2/3's innings of one-run baseball and scattering five hits and five strikeouts.

RHP Sean Rackoski would permit two hits but no runs over seven outs in relief of Woods Richardson.

RHP Matt Hartman surrendered five of his six hits in the opening three innings. He also crawled out of a massive bases loaded, no-out jam in the sixth by inducing a flyout and two groundouts. Hartman logged his third straight quality outing by twirling six frames, issuing two free passes, and racking up four Ks.

RHP Matt Withrow was also an escape artist, stranding runners and second and third in the seventh to keep the game tied. Withrow (3-2) yielded a hit and a walk across two scoreless stanzas to snag the win.

RHP Daysbel Hernandez flung 12 of his 13 pitches for strikes as part of a scoreless ninth, corralling his fifth save in the process.

Brett Langhorne slashed 2-4, turning in his 13th multi-hit game.

NEXT UP: The Fire Frogs will turn to RHP Brooks Wilson (4-2, 2.03) to help them capture the series from the D-Jays. RHP Kyle Johnston (1-3, 8.27) gets the ball for Dunedin. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

