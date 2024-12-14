Wildcat Magic Exemplified as Lexington SC Dominates DC Power FC 3-0 to Conclude Fall 2024 Slate with First Home Win

December 14, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Lexington SC forward Hannah Richardson celebrates her goal

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club won a lopsided affair at home versus DC Power FC inside Lexington SC Stadium on Saturday, wrapping up the 2024 USL Super League Fall season. It was the first home win in team history.

"We're so stinkin' happy because it's a win in our own place, it's a shutout, we haven't been able to do that, so that's awesome," LSC Head Coach Michael Dickey said. "Defensively, we were really good. We scored goals. What we worked on this week in training and what we've worked on all season showed in today's game. It's just a really big positive, especially going into our last game of 2024 and then having a break for several weeks and going into the second half of the season. I'm really happy for our club, really happy for our players and coaching staff, they have been doing a really good job."

With the match underway, things got off to a slow start for both teams as neither side was able to put together meaningful chances for the majority of the half.

DC nearly took the lead first with a stinging shot that bounced off the goal post, but it would ultimately be the Greens who would record the lone goal of the first half.

That score came in the 45+1st minute when former Kentucky Wildcat Hannah Richardson was found by captain Shea Moyer for a beautiful goal that gave LSC a 1-0 halftime advantage. The goal was Richardson's first of her professional career.

Back out for the second half, Lexington returned to the pitch motivated.

Its strong play was quickly rewarded again in the 55th minute when Grace Wisnewski scored her first goal for LSC off an assist by club leading scorer Madi Parsons.

Stunningly, just minutes later in the 58th minute, Richardson scored her second goal of the match on a tap-in off the boot of Moyer once again.

"It's surreal," Richardson said. "I've just been through a lot in my past two years with my professional career. First of all, a season ending injury before I started my career and then just being able to come back to the states from playing overseas, and then just finishing off this year with two goals, it's been surreal. I'm just really thankful."

With three goals in its pocket, LSC tightened up defensively, subbing on fresh legs to stay strong while giving rest to multiple stars, including Richardson, who received audible cheers as she came off the pitch.

With a strong and motivated defense playing in front of the home crowd, Lexington SC was able to earn the full three points and a clean sheet over Power FC, with the full-time whistle closing the door on 2024.

"I think we deserve it, it's been a long time coming," Wisnewski said. "I'm always grateful to be a part of this squad with what my role is. Happy to be on the field and get the win."

Lexington controlled the possession in the match, holding onto the ball 50.3% of the time while also winning in expected goals with a 0.68-0.56 advantage.

With the result, Lexington SC wrapped up its Fall 2024 schedule and will be off for the league's winter break. LSC will return to action on Feb. 15, traveling to Charlotte to face Carolina Ascent FC at 7 p.m. ET. That match will air live on Peacock.

