Why Lexington Is Currently One of the Most Impressive Teams in the League: Super League Game Week

October 23, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

On the latest episode of USL Super League Game Week, hosts Anna Witte and Marion Crowder discuss Brooklyn FC's and Lexington SC's recent form, the league's international call-ups for the upcoming FIFA international window, 14-year-old Stella Spitzer's professional debut with Carolina Ascent, and the efficiency of defenders in front of goal this season. Witte and Crowder are later joined by Lexington captain Shea Moyer, who details her reunion with head coach Mike Dickey, how the team has stuck together through the highs and lows of the first 10 weeks of the season, and what she misses most about her time with the Penn State Nittany Lions.

