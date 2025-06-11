Who Will Win the Inaugural USL Super League Title?: Super League Game Week

June 11, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL) YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL Super League Game Week, hosts Anna Witte and Marion Crowder are joined by analysts Bridget Howard and Kasey White to discuss the outcomes of the 2024/25 USL Super League semifinals and preview the upcoming Final between No. 2 Tampa Bay Sun FC and No. 4 Fort Lauderdale United FC.

Witte and Crowder later go over the 2024/25 USL Super League All-League Teams and the end-of-year awards chosen by the USL Players Association.







USL Super League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.