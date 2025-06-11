Who Will Win the Inaugural USL Super League Title?: Super League Game Week
June 11, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL) YouTube Video
On the latest edition of USL Super League Game Week, hosts Anna Witte and Marion Crowder are joined by analysts Bridget Howard and Kasey White to discuss the outcomes of the 2024/25 USL Super League semifinals and preview the upcoming Final between No. 2 Tampa Bay Sun FC and No. 4 Fort Lauderdale United FC.
Witte and Crowder later go over the 2024/25 USL Super League All-League Teams and the end-of-year awards chosen by the USL Players Association.
USL Super League Stories from June 11, 2025
- Philip Poole Named USL Super League Coach of the Year - Carolina Ascent FC
- Jill Aguilera Wins USL Super League Defender of the Year - Carolina Ascent FC
- Carolina Ascent, Angel City FC Announce Friendly on July 26 - Carolina Ascent FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.