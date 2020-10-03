White Tie Rock Ensemble Announce Christmas Concert at Blue Wahoos Stadium

Pensacola, FL - During tonight's sold out show at Blue Wahoos Stadium, the White Tie Rock Ensemble announced that they will return to the ballpark on Saturday, December 5 to perform their annual holiday concert. A White Tie Christmas will feature music from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Paul McCartney, The Eagles, Bruce Springsteen, Elvis, and other holiday classics, all presented through the White Tie Rock Ensemble's legendary symphonic-rock style and captivating multimedia music experience!

"It was a thrill for us to host the White Tie Rock Ensemble at the stadium tonight and help bring live music back to the Panhandle," team president Jonathan Griffith said. "We can't wait to literally be rocking around the Christmas tree this December and help ensure that our community can enjoy some of Pensacola's top musicians during the holiday season."

Gates will open for the holiday show at 6:00 PM on Saturday, December 5 and the show will begin at 7:00 PM.

General admission seating will be available in the stadium's stands for $30.

Exclusive front-row VIP on-field boxes, each including eight tickets, food, and access to a private on-field cash bar, are available for $680 ($85 per ticket). VIP boxes include a table for food and guests can choose to stand (and dance!) while enjoying the show or to bring a blanket to sit on. Seating will be available in the Hancock Whitney Club overlooking the field for $75 per ticket, including a dinner-style buffet and access to a private cash bar.

All taxes and fees are included within the ticket prices.

All general admission seating will follow physical distancing guidelines with alternating rows blocked off in the stadium's seating bowl. Ballpark staff will be in place throughout the stadium to ensure physical distancing is maintained. Masks are required for all staff and guests in the ballpark but may be removed when eating/drinking or when seated to enjoy the show with proper distancing.

Physical distancing and safety procedures will be continually updated leading up to the show in accordance with the latest local, state, and federal guidelines and recommendations and may change by the date of the show based on the latest available information.

