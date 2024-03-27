What's New at Toyota Field in 2024

March 27, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Trash Pandas are excited to reveal all the new additions headed to Toyota Field for the 2024 season prior to the team's home opener on Tuesday, April 9, Including new drink stations, food items and exciting ballpark features.

The Trash Pandas have a new concession stand called the "Sweet Space". The Sweet Space is a new frozen yogurt stand on the first base side of the concourse. Sweet Space will offer flavors including chocolate, vanilla, cookies & cream, and strawberry cheesecake blast. Fans can choose between two varied sizes and toppings.

A "Nuts for You" stand will open for the first time behind Section 3 on the Bill Penney concourse and will highlight cinnamon roasted almonds, cashews, pecans and more.

Located behind home plate will be the Nearest Bar spotlighting Uncle Nearest bourbon and other nightly cocktails, local crafts and wine. Breweries such as Yellowhammer Brewery, Straight to Ale and Innerspace have partnered with the Trash Pandas to offer unique ballpark brews.

Another hot spot, located down the third base line, is "Tiki Hut" providing tropical beverages such as panda coladas, daiquiris, a giant fishbowl and more. The Tiki Hut will also offer relaxing lounge furniture and a cozy setting to enjoy the game.

Two new draft beer stations will be on the first and third base side of the Bill Penney Concourse, each including 8 exclusive drafts. Fans 21+ can purchase loadable cups that can be filled throughout the game for added convenience and faster pouring times.

The Toyota Outfield experience will introduce a brand-new Inflatable Kids Zone. Inflatables include a Bounce House, Obstacle Course, Ski Ball Shoot Out and a 'Lil Home Run Batting Station. Unlimited access to Kids Zone Inflatables will be $10 per person and $8 for Trash Pandas Kids Club members, nightly.

A new digital experience will include QR codes on each cupholder which will provide ballpark information, access of the game day program, concession menus, specialty theme night details and more. A new Bill Penney digital Fan Zone wall located by The Junkyard Team Store will allow fans to view starting lineups, Southern League leaders and up to date team information.

Don't miss the new photo opportunity, located on the concourse behind section 4! A hand-crafted 3-D mural, designed by Ivan Garcia, a local artist, will be the place to meet and greet Sprocket during each home game.

Dog Days will return in 2024. Sections 1 and 2 are now available for seating with your four-legged friend. Reserved seats for dog owners are $16. The Berm still offers an $8 ticket option. Dog tickets remain just $1. Dog Days Include: April 10, May 22, June 5, June 19, July 24, August 7, August 28, and September 4.

Rounding out the new additions, beginning on April 1st, The Junkyard Team Store will be rolling out new clothing lines for the 2024 season.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from March 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.