What to Know Before You Come to the Ballpark

Before welcoming fans back to State Mutual Stadium on May 18, the Rome Braves organization would like to highlight a few changes at the ballpark in 2021.

The Braves are committed to practicing the best and safest efforts to keep the community safe when attending games and other events at State Mutual Stadium. The steps outlined below are intended to protect the health and safety of our guests, employees, players, coaches, and training staff.

Clear Bag Policy

Guests will be permitted to bring one clear bag to State Mutual Stadium. This is to allow for contactless inspection by our security team. The bag is to be no larger than a reusable grocery bag.

Mobile Ticketing

All tickets will be accessed and managed on mobile devices only. This will be done through the Rome Braves Account Manager or the Ticketmaster App. For questions or concerns, please contact the Rome Braves Ticket Office by phone at (706) 378-5144 or by email at RomeTickets@Braves.com.

Gate Entry

All fans will be allowed into the stadium one hour prior to first pitch. Entry queues will be clearly marked for appropriate social distancing. Ticket takers will remain socially distanced apart to maintain proper social distancing from guests. Guests must present their ticket to be scanned to enter State Mutual Stadium. Tickets and personal items are to be held by guests only and staff will scan or view without contact.

Player Autographs

Going along with the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball's current policy, autographs are suspended indefinitely to limit contact between guests and players, coaches, and/or training staff.

No Outside Food or Drink

With the exception of one sealed water bottle per ticketed fan, no outside food or drink will be allowed in State Mutual Stadium. All concession locations will feature streamlined menu options in order to speed up service and minimize lines. Single-use plastic straws and lids for drinks will not be provided unless requested.

Three Rivers Bar & Restaurant

To ensure proper social distancing, State Mutual Stadium's signature restaurant will only be open to Club and Suite Ticket Holders prior to first pitch. Following first pitch, Season Ticket Holders will be allowed into the Three Rivers Club. All fans will be required to wear a mask inside the restaurant except while eating and drinking.

