What to Expect in the Final Week of the USL Championship Regular Season: USL All Access

October 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr dedicate the show to unraveling the playoff picture in the USL Championship's Eastern and Western Conferences ahead of the final weekend of the regular season, mapping out potential scenarios for each club that's still alive in the postseason hunt in the Eastern Conference and the top-four scenarios in the Western Conference.

They also discuss why the first meeting between North Carolina and Las Vegas Lights FC might be the most impactful game on Saturday night, why Sacramento Republic FC has major cause for concern as it enters its final game, the No. 1 vs. No. 8 seed matchup they'd most like to see in the opening weekend of the postseason, and the ethics of having a goalkeeper take a stoppage time penalty kick in a decided contest.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.

