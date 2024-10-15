What Is An Exhibit-10 NBA Contract??
October 15, 2024 - NBA G League (G League) YouTube Video
G League stars like Mac McClung, Brandon Boston Jr., and Kenneth Lofton Jr. are all battling in the preseason for NBA opportunities while on Exhibit-10 contracts. The question is...what's an "E-10" deal?
Exhibit-10 contracts which are one-year, non-guaranteed contracts. With NBA teams trimming their rosters to 15 players by Opening Night, Exhibit-10 deals allow their G League affiliate team to keep the rights to players that they waive from training camp if they decide to sign in the G League afterwards. Let's take a deep dive into E-10 deals and how they'll impact your favorite players in the G.
