Weekend Preview: Rockers vs. Prowlers

October 31, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers hockey finally returns to Big Boy Arena this weekend. What better way to start the 2024-25 home slate than with the renewal of the Battle of I-94?

Friday, November 1st, 2024 - Motor City Rockers @ Port Huron Prowlers

7:05pm - McMorran Arena - Port Huron, MI

Saturday, November 2nd, 2024 - Port Huron Prowlers @ Motor City Rockers

7:05pm - Big Boy Arena - Fraser, MI

The Rockers will host the back half of a home and home with the Port Huron Prowlers on Saturday, November 2nd. Puck drop is slated for 7:05pm. Tickets for opening night can be bought online or by reaching out to Connor Jakacki (734-516-1809). The game can be found on YouTube at RockersHockey.

The first game of the weekend clash will be played on Friday, November 1st at McMorran Arena in Port Huron. Sam Gagnon will make his return to Port Huron for the first time as a Rocker after two seasons with the Prowlers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm. The game can be found on YouTube at PortHuronProwlers.

The Rockers (2-2-0, 5 PTS) are coming off a weekend split with the Watertown Wolves. Motor City lost the first game on Friday, 7-1. The Rockers bounced back with a 5-4 shootout win on Saturday. They enter this weekend in fourth place in the Empire Division.

The Prowlers (1-2-1, 3 PTS) are returning home to Port Huron from a two game road trip to New York state. They lost a pair of games by one goal to Hudson Valley (4-3) and Binghamton (5-4). They enter the weekend in fifth place in the Empire Division.

