Weekend Preview: Home Cooking

March 5, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers get set to welcome two of the FPHL's top offensive players as Davide Gaeta and the Watertown Wolves visit on Friday followed by a pair of matchups with Garrett Milan and the Athens Rock Lobsters. The weekend will include the only Sunday home game this season for Port Huron.

The Prowlers were in Danbury last weekend to wrap up their season series with the Hat Tricks. On Friday, Ludwig Thellström tied the game in the third period and Matt Graham scored the overtime winner for a Port Huron comeback win. The next night, the Prowlers came back from a 2-0 lead in the third to force overtime again. This time, Kyle Gonzalez found the winner as the teams split. Port Huron is 21-16-6 with 64 points and sits fourth in the Empire Division.

The Wolves hosted the Carolina Thunderbirds for a three-in-three. On Friday, Ludlow Harris Jr. gave Watertown a 2-1 lead seconds into the third, but Zach White found the back of the net twice in a three-minute span to give Carolina the win. The Saturday matchup was tied as the clock hit the final minute of regulation. Before the buzzer sounded, Jan Salak gave the Thunderbirds a game-winner and they took three points for a second-straight night. The Wolves avoided the sweep, however. On Sunday, they trailed 2-1 but scored the game's final four goals to grab a big win. Watertown sits third in the Empire at 24-15-2 with 69 points.

The Rock Lobsters also hosted a three-in-three as they took on the Monroe Moccasins. Athens trailed 3-1 in the third period on Friday but got goals from Malik Johnson and Daniil Glukharev to send the game to overtime and then, eventually, a shootout. Filip Virgili scored the only goal of the skills competition to get the Lobsters the extra point. The next night, the deficit was 2-1 late in regulation but Johnson and Glukharev scored 18 seconds apart to take the lead and Athens went on to win 4-2. William Lavalliere took center stage on Sunday, making 37 saves in a 2-1 Lobsters victory. The nine-point weekend has Athens firmly in second in the Continental Division at 32-6-2 with 88 points.

SEASON SERIES

WOLVES TIED 0-0

ROCK LOBSTERS LEAD 2-0

Dec. 27 @ Athens: Rock Lobsters 3, Prowlers 2

Dec. 28 @ Athens: Rock Lobsters 4, Prowlers 3 (OT)

LAST MEETING

Wrapping up their first ever visit to Athens, the Prowlers held a 3-1 lead going into the third. Brandon Picard and Daniil Glukharev scored to tie it and Carter Shinkaruk notched the overtime winner for the Lobsters. It was the first home OT victory for Athens.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowers - Alex Johnson (D) - Although he's been quiet offensively as of late, Johnson is just two points away from 300 for his FPHL career and has three games to try and reach that mark.

Wolves - Trevor Grasby (D) - The FPHL's assists leader needs one helper to reach 50 this season. He was named the FPHL Rookie of the Month after 14 assists and 17 points in nine February games.

Rock Lobsters - William Lavalliere (G) - Lavalliere has made one start against Port Huron in his FPHL career; a 30-save shutout last March as a member of the Columbus River Dragons. He's 6-0-0 as a Lobster since joining the team in early February.

STAT CENTRAL

Matt Graham (PHP) has 512 career FPHL points, two shy of former teammate Dalton Jay for third most in league history...Anton Borodkin (WAT) is on a four-start losing skid that is immediately following a five-game winning streak...Kayson Gallant (ARL) is tied for second in the FPHL with 10 power play goals this season

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Mar. 7, 7:05 P.M. vs WAT at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Mar. 8, 7:05 P.M. vs ARL at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Mar. 9, 3:05 P.M. vs ARL at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

March 8 is Taking a Shot at Breast Cancer Night and March 9 is Faith and Family Day. Visit phprowlers.com/tickets to get your tickets in advance.

