Week 9: Firewolves vs Mammoth

Published on January 25, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Oshawa FireWolves YouTube Video







Andrew Kew has a 10-point game as the hometown Mammoth take down Oshawa.

For extended highlights, go to https://plus.nll.com







National Lacrosse League Stories from January 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.