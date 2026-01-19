Week 8: Rock vs Knighthawks
Published on January 18, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Toronto Rock YouTube Video
Mark Matthews scores the game winner and Owen Hiltz gets a hat trick as Toronto comes back to beat Rochester 11-10.
