Week 8 Picks from the UFL Show Crew Are LOCKED IN Which Pick Are You Riding With?
Published on May 15, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) YouTube Video
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United Football League Stories from May 15, 2026
- Dallas' Slide Continues Following 31-24 Loss to Storm - Dallas Renegades
- Storm Surge into Playoffs Following 31-24 Victory over Dallas at Fort Hood - UFL
- UFL Friday Kicks off at Fort Hood - UFL
- United Football League and Dallas Renegades Host "Hats off to Heroes" Game Tonight at Fort Hood - Dallas Renegades
- BAiO Named Louisville Kings Performance Intelligence Partner - Louisville Kings
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