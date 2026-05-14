Week 7 Offensive Player of the Week Presented by Progressive

Published on May 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

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Elijhah was left speechless.

Your Offensive Player of the Week presented by Progressive Elijhah Badger

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United Football League Stories from May 13, 2026

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