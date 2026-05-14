UFL Orlando Storm

Week 7 Offensive Player of the Week Presented by Progressive

Published on May 13, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Orlando Storm YouTube Video


Elijhah was left speechless.

Your Offensive Player of the Week presented by Progressive Elijhah Badger

#ufl #football #highlights

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United Football League Stories from May 13, 2026


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