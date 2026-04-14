Week 6 Player of the Week: Dean Guezen: USL League One

Published on April 14, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC YouTube Video







Twice as nice Dean Guezen claims eFootball Player of the Week following his brace for Westchester SC







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