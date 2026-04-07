Week 5 Player of the Week: Ajmeer Spengler: USL League One
Published on April 7, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
New York Cosmos YouTube Video
Easy as one-two- Ajmeer Spengler of @NYCosmos wins @play_efootball Ã°ÂâÂ£Ã°ÂâÂ¹Ã°ÂâÂ®Ã°ÂËâ Ã°ÂâÂ²Ã°ÂâÂ¿ Ã°ÂâÂ¼Ã°ÂâÂ³ Ã°ÂËÂÃ°ÂâÂµÃ°ÂâÂ² Ã°ÂâÂªÃ°ÂâÂ²Ã°ÂâÂ²Ã°ÂâÂ¸ following his first USL League One hat trick!
Check out the New York Cosmos Statistics
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