Week 5 Player of the Week: Ajmeer Spengler: USL League One

Published on April 7, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos YouTube Video







Easy as one-two- Ajmeer Spengler of @NYCosmos wins @play_efootball Ã°ÂâÂ£Ã°ÂâÂ¹Ã°ÂâÂ®Ã°ÂËâ Ã°ÂâÂ²Ã°ÂâÂ¿ Ã°ÂâÂ¼Ã°ÂâÂ³ Ã°ÂËÂÃ°ÂâÂµÃ°ÂâÂ² Ã°ÂâÂªÃ°ÂâÂ²Ã°ÂâÂ²Ã°ÂâÂ¸ following his first USL League One hat trick!







United Soccer League One Stories from April 7, 2026

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