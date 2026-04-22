Week 5 NOBULL Defensive Player of the Week

Published on April 22, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

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Sack leader. DPOW. Say less

Cam Gill earns NOBULL Defensive Player of the Week







United Football League Stories from April 22, 2026

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