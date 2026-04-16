UFL Louisville Kings

Week 3 Special Teams Player of the Week Presented by Dynasty Financial Partners

Published on April 15, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Louisville Kings YouTube Video


Jaden Shirden ruled the return game, earning the Special Teams Player of the Week presented by Dynasty Financial Partners in Week 3.

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United Football League Stories from April 15, 2026


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