Week 20: Rochester vs Buffalo
Published on April 12, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Rochester Knighthawks YouTube Video
The Buffalo Bandits continue to roll after defeated the Rochester Knighthawks 12-6
Check out the Rochester Knighthawks Statistics
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