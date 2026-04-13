Week 20: Rochester vs Buffalo

Published on April 12, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks YouTube Video







The Buffalo Bandits continue to roll after defeated the Rochester Knighthawks 12-6







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