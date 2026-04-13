NLL Rochester Knighthawks

Week 20: Rochester vs Buffalo

Published on April 12, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Rochester Knighthawks YouTube Video


The Buffalo Bandits continue to roll after defeated the Rochester Knighthawks 12-6

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National Lacrosse League Stories from April 12, 2026


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