UFL Houston Gamblers

Week 2 Special Teams Player of the Week Presented by Dynasty Financial Partners

Published on April 8, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Houston Gamblers YouTube Video


HOW 'BOUT IT, HOYLAND!!!

Perfect performance capped with a 50-yard walk-off.

John Hoyland is your Special Teams Player of the Week, presented by Dynasty Financial Partners.

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United Football League Stories from April 8, 2026


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