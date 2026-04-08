Week 2 Special Teams Player of the Week Presented by Dynasty Financial Partners
Published on April 8, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Houston Gamblers YouTube Video
HOW 'BOUT IT, HOYLAND!!!
Perfect performance capped with a 50-yard walk-off.
John Hoyland is your Special Teams Player of the Week, presented by Dynasty Financial Partners.
Check out the Houston Gamblers Statistics
United Football League Stories from April 8, 2026
- Henderson, Kidd, Hoyland Capture Week Two Honors - UFL
- Battlehawks Drop Game Two against Dallas - St. Louis Battlehawks
- St. Louis Late Comeback Falls Short, Drops to 1-1 - St. Louis Battlehawks
- Vaughns Goes Nuclear, Dallas Advances to 2-0 - Dallas Renegades
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Gamblers Stories
- Hoyland Boots Houston to First Victory of the Season
- Houston Gamblers Set Trill Burgers Fan Event
- Houston Gamblers Set for Electric Home Opener with "All in on H-Town" Celebration
- Gamblers Struggle to Find Rhythm in Battle of Texas Defeat
- Houston Gamblers Are All in - Home Opener Roster Announced Ahead of Texas Showdown