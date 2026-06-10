Week 2 in the CFL

Published on June 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







Stats and storylines heading into this week's action

RUN, BRADY, RUN!

Brady Oliveria kicked off this season with 113 yards (7.5 yards per rush).

He is tied with Jon Cornish for the second-most 100-rushing yard+ games by a Canadian (22), behind only Andrew Harris (29).

Oliveira is looking to become the first Canadian to record five consecutive 1,000+ rushing yard seasons. Joffrey Reynolds was the last player to reach the milestone as part of a six-year streak from 2005-10.

Since 2022, Oliveira has averaged 5.6 yards per carry.

QUICK SLANTS

LEAGUE-WIDE

Week 1 averaged 55 points per game with an average margin of victory of four points.

Week 1 saw four 100+ yard rushers to one 100+ yard receiver

For the first time since 2003, road teams won each game to open the season.

Justin Rankin recorded the sixth 60-rushing yards+ and 60-receiving yards+ game in CFL history (Javon Leake, 2024), (Richard Crump, 1978), (Jim Thomas, 1965), (Ray Purdin, 1962), (Willie Fleming, 1961).

HAM at WPG

Hamilton is looking to avoid starting 0-2 for the sixth straight year.

The Ticats went 6-3 last year on the road, their best mark since 2019.

Last week, Mitchell threw the 60th 300-passing yard game (307) of his career. He will be making his 28th consecutive start.

Kenny Lawler needs four catches for 350 in his career; his next touchdown catch will be his 40th.

Last week, Isaiah Wooden averaged 17 yards per punt return, totaling 85 yards.

Winnipeg has won the teams' past five matchups at Princess Auto Stadium, with Hamilton's last win coming in 2019.

Since 2019, Winnipeg has been 44-8 (.846) at home.

Winnipeg - called for only six penalties in Week 1 - is looking for a ninth consecutive season with the league's fewest penalties.

Kyle Walters recorded his 118th victory as GM, tying Adam Rita for 9th all-time. Earl Lunsford is 8th with 132.

Zach Collaros is 9-5 in head-to-head matchups against Bo Levi Mitchell.

In his first game with Winnipeg, Jake Ceresna notched a career-high three sacks. His next sack will be his 50th. He was the first Blue Bomber to record a hat-trick in sacks since Willie Jefferson in 2019.

Jefferson's two pass knockdowns last week brought his career total to 96.

Tim White will play his former club for the first time since signing with Winnipeg as a free agent. He is one of two active players (Eugene Lewis) with a streak of 4 consecutive 1,000-yard+ seasons.

Nic Demski needs four receptions to hit 500 in his career.

TOR at MTL

Mike Miller will make his debut as the 45th head coach in Argos history.

Chad Kelly is set to make his first start in 581 days, dating back to the 2024 Eastern Final in Montreal. He is a career 4-1 against the Alouettes.

Entering his third season, Kevin Mital is looking to build off a career year, where he tied for the league lead in receptions (102).

The game marks the returns of DL Ralph Holley, LB Adarius Pickett and DB DaShaun Amos to Toronto.

Montreal looks to start 2-0 for the fourth straight season.

Last week, Montreal became the first team to win in overtime on a walk-off field goal without having led at any point prior.

Davis Alexander looks to improve his regular season record to 13-0; he is a career 2-0 against Toronto.

Last week, Tyler Snead set career-highs in catches (nine) and receiving yards (163).

Jose Maltos Diaz currently stands as the most accurate kicker in Als history (89.4 per cent).

Robert Kennedy III recorded his first career touchdown after returning an interception 54 yards.

In his CFL debut, Shomari Lawerence registered 63 rushing yards, averaging 7.9 yards per rush.

Last week, Geoffry Cantin Arku recorded a career-high eight defensive tackles to lead the league.

BC at SSK

Nathan Rourke needs 335 passing yards to pass Joe Paopao (11,508) for seventh on BC's all-time list. He is 3-3 versus the Riders in his career.

Last season, Keon Hatcher had a CFL-best 1,688 receiving yards and he tied for the league lead with 102 catches.

In his last 43 games, Mathieu Betts has 35 sacks - he has led the league in sacks twice in his career (2023 and 2025).

The Roughriders will raise their 112th Grey Cup banner; the team has yet to win back-to-back championships.

The last two years in which Saskatchewan allowed a league-low points per game, the team won the Grey Cup (2013 and 2025).

Trevor Harris, who sits 13th all-time in passing yards, needs another 303 to reach 38,000 in his career. He is 10-4 against BC.

Samuel Emilus needs 86 receiving yards for 3,000 in his career.

Keesean Johnson is eight catches shy of 150 and 95 receiving yards short of 2,000.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 10, 2026

Week 2 in the CFL - CFL

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