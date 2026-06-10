Woodbey Receives Max Fine; Reavis and Dublanko Fined for Actions in Week 1
Published on June 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.
The Department - which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen and Associate Vice-President of Health and Safety Eric Noivo - has issued one maximum fine and two additional fines from Week 1.
Winnipeg linebacker Jaiden Woodbey has received a maximum fine for delivering a high hit on Calgary quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.
Ottawa defensive back C.J. Reavis has been fined for delivering a high hit on a sliding quarterback, Edmonton's Cody Fajardo.
Edmonton linebacker Joel Dublanko has been fined for delivering a high hit on a sliding quarterback, Ottawa's Jake Maier.
Per CFL policy, the league does not announce:
Amounts of player fines
Discipline related to dress code violations
Discipline involving teams or staff
Discipline involving players who have been released
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