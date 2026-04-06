Week 19: Warriors vs Bandits
Published on April 6, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
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National Lacrosse League Stories from April 6, 2026
- Georgia Swarm Clinch Spot in 2026 National Lacrosse League Playoffs, Eye First-Round Home Game - Georgia Swarm
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